Never a bridge too far thanks to grant

The bridge

A programme of countryside access improvement work, funded by the Welsh Government Access Improvement Grant, has allowed a bridge crossing the river Ithon near Llaithddu to be improved, following concerns over the condition of the bridge and its adjoining steps.

Powys County Council has worked closely with Natural Resources Wales and local contractor, R.F. Price to ensure any improvements do not damage the River Ithon, as an environmentally protected site. The council would like to thank the landowner for their support in achieving this work.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Countryside Services, Councillor Aled Davies, said, “We are grateful to Welsh Government for supporting us with this funding to help us to improve our countryside and public rights of way.

“Locally available public paths are incredibly important and should not be underestimated. Our public rights of way network can play a vital role in maintaining the health and well-being of the people of Powys.

“Powys has such a beautiful and thriving countryside and we want to make it easier for our residents to have access to it.