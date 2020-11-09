Cross-border trains warning as Welsh 'firebreak' ends

Cross-border rail travel restrictions still apply

Although there are now no restrictions on travel within Wales, travel across the Wales-England border is only be possible with a reasonable excuse.

Examples of reasonable excuse include travelling for work, education, a medical appointment, a legal requirement or on compassionate grounds.

James Price, CEO of Transport for Wales, said: “As the changes to national restrictions come into effect in England and Wales, we want to make sure there is a clear message for passengers using all modes of transport.

"Travel between England and Wales is only allowed with reasonable excuse. The Welsh Government has been very clear that this does not include things like visiting hospitality centers or shops.