More than 50,000 tickets sold in prize draw to win two luxury homes in Snowdonia

Martin and Sue Stephenson at the property

Formerly a derelict chapel, married couple Martin and Sue Stephenson bought the property for £27,000, and were living in Shrewsbury when they converted it into holiday lets.

They moved into the old vestry at the property in Abergynolwyn two years ago to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

But they now want to help the Alzheimer’s Society at a time when the charity is struggling to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin’s father Ron, has also been diagnosed with dementia and the couple hope to move to Yorkshire to be nearer to him.

The property comprises two luxury homes, with a total of seven en-suite bedrooms, fully furnished and with a sauna, hot tub and baby grand piano.

They have to sell 330,000 tickets, which will cover the value of the building, the promotion costs and a £100,000 donation to Alzheimer’s Society.

Martin said: “We have sadly lost two relatives to this terrible disease and my dad was diagnosed with dementia a couple of years ago.

'Interesting'

“The aim is to sell enough tickets to be able to donate £100,000 to Alzheimer’s Society, to help them in the important research and support services that they offer.

“So far we’ve sold more than 50,000 tickets.

"This is when it gets interesting. We have built a good following on social media, we have a marketing plan in place and we have a monthly prize draw and free ticket scheme, to encourage everyone who’s entered to spread the word.

"The closing date is December 11 and the draw will take place on December 18.”

Sue added: “A few years ago we put together a joint bucket list. It included visiting the Great Wall of China, appearing as extras in TV and film and sword fighting in Japan.

"We also wanted to raise a large amount of money for charity.

“Having completed most items on the bucket list, the prize draw will help us tick the charity box, as well as creating a life-changing opportunity for someone.

"It really is a win-win situation."