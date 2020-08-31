Police and crime commissioner supports NSPCC calls for investment

During the coronavirus lockdown, reports of physical abuse to the NSPCC rose by 53 per cent.

Its helpline received 1,066 contacts about physical abuse on average each month between April and July, compared with a monthly average of 696 before lockdown

Mr Llywelyn, said: “Child abuse is totally unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

"Children and young people are one of the most vulnerable in our society, and ensuring sufficient support is available to all child victims as we come out of lockdown is key.

“Lockdown has been a difficult time for many children and young people, and the findings of this report by the NSPCC is concerning in many ways.

"The report identifies the need for significant investment in recovery planning to support children who have suffered in recent months, and I am supportive of these calls.

“Schools and colleges will now begin to reopen next week, and I plead on teachers and carers to be vigilant and to look out for any signs of abuse and to ensure they navigate and signpost concerns and cases to the appropriate local support agencies."

Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said: “No-one has been left unaffected by the uncertainty we are living through. For adolescents, already navigating perhaps the most challenging period of their lives, the impact is likely to be significant and, in some cases, lasting.

“As pupils return to education, we need to be prepared to make sure schools and teachers, children’s social care and other safeguarding partners are ready to support every young person who has suffered during lockdown.”