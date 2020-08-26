Plaid Cymru wants masks worn in schools in Wales

Member of Senedd Dr Dai Lloyd has said that the Welsh Government must listen to the World Health Organisation and move quickly to give families time to prepare for the start of the new school year, which starts next week.

Plaid wants the rule to appeal in secondary schools where a metre distance is not possible, including school corridors, on school transport and in communal area

“Plaid Cymru has been making the case for months that the Welsh Government must take a firmer line on face masks. The World Health Organization guidance is clear that children of secondary school age, and their teachers, should wear a mask when social distancing is not possible, and yet here we are a week away from schools reopening and still no clearer on what is expected of our children or their teachers," Dr Lloyd said.

“Parents need reassurance that the safety of their children is being put first and they need time to prepare their children for any new safety measures that are being taken, and yet the Welsh Government continues to drag its feet on this matter."

“With one week to go, the Welsh Government needs to move quickly to adopt the latest scientific evidence on keeping children safe in school. With many parents worried about sending their children back to school, not acting on the latest guidance just doesn’t make sense.”