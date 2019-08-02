Mid Wales regeneration association celebrates its centenary

The Montgomeryshire County Recreation Association, which recently changed its name to Regeneration Association, was was formed in July 1919.

A number of activities including a celebratory dinner, a conference on recreation, an exhibition at Oriel Davies in Newtown and the publication of a history of the organisation will be held over the coming year.

Organisers say that when formed the patronage of the MP Major David Davies and his two sisters Gwendoline and Margaret had been a great help.

"It made it possible in the 1960s to build the present Oriel Davies gallery in Newtown as a memorial to Gwendoline and Margaret Davies, who were great public benefactors.

Clair Stevens from the association said that it's initial programme was very ambitious for a depopulated rural county like Montgomeryshire.

"It included promoting and reviving a whole range of sporting activities and also providing playing fields, promoting interest in the arts, particularly music, which resulted in the building of the old County Pavilion in Newtown, encouraging youth activities, operating a mobile cinema and assisting with the building of village halls often then called village institutes."

She said that at least 17 halls were believed to have been built as a result of the programme including those at Abermule, Arddleen, Bettws, Bwlchyffridd, Caersws, Carno, Churchstoke, Foel, Guilsfield, Llanbrynmair, Landrinio, Llanfechain, Llansantffriad, New Mills, Penybontfawr, Trefeglwys, and Van near Llanidloes.

Most of the halls were built by buying and erecting army surplus buildings, from the end of the first World War.

"Most served their communities almost untouched for 50 years or more, but nearly all were replaced in the last 30 years of the 20th century. The only one which is known to remain in use and largely in its original condition is that at the Van near Llanidloes."

Today the MCRA is responsible for Plas Dolerw, the voluntary sector centre for Montgomeryshire, located in Newtown, the Newtown Textile Museum and also owns but does not operate the Davies Memorial Gallery. It also runs periodically county wide activities.