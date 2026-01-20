The collision happened on the B4371 at Wenlock Edge shortly before 3pm.

Firefighters and police officers were on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Much Wenlock.

“Two vehicles and one motorbike were involved in the collision. All vehicles have been made electrically safe by crews.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Much Wenlock.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.