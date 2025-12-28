Two pensioners killed in crash on B-road near Telford - police appeal for witnesses

The collision happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday (December 27) on the B4380 at Buildwas and involved a silver Volvo XC60.

Police say the car was travelling between the junction with Park View and the junction with the A4169 for Much Wenlock.

A man and woman, both in their 70s, died at the scene.

The B4380 in Buildwas. Photo: Google

Police say they are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision.

Sergeant Nathan Johnson of West Mercia Police said: “This was a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have died. They are being supported by specialist officers.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and from drivers who may have dashcam footage from around the time it happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk quoting 0255_i of December 27.