Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has announced that the A458 Victoria Road in Much Wenlock will be resurfaced overnight from Monday, October 7 to Friday, October 11.

Work will take place from 6pm until 6am each night and the road will be closed during these times.

The county council says that a signed diversion will be in place during the road closures, and access/egress for properties and businesses during the works will be maintained 'when safe to do so'.

Residents are being asked not to park on the road during the day whilst work is in progress.

The council has warned that access will be restricted to local residents within the road closure, businesses located within the closure, and pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians.

Shropshire Council says all of its roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Any changes will be displayed on yellow advanced warning signs and on One Network.