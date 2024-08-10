Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash outside hotel and restaurant in Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police Officer and Police Community Support Officer for Broseley and Much Wenlock, Helen Scott posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page revealing that a road traffic collision took place on the A458 outside The Gaskell Arms in Much Wenlock.

The incident is said to have happened at around 12.38pm and involved a motorbike that was travelling in the Shrewsbury direction.

One man has reportedly been airlifted to hospital after suffering 'minor injuries'.

The post says no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.