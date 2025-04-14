Wellington Brass Band celebrates 25th anniversary in style at The Edge Arts Centre

Under the direction of the charismatic Ian Johnson, whose charm added warmth to the evening, the band treated the audience to a cinematic musical journey that spanned decades and genres. From the bold fanfare of 2001: A Space Odyssey to the rousing tension of Mission: Impossible and the whimsical energy of The Muppets Theme, each piece was delivered with precision, passion, and personality. A standout moment came with the band’s heartfelt rendition of Edward Elgar’s Nimrod, famously used in the movie Dunkirk.

The programme's breadth was as impressive as the performance itself, blending film scores with pop hits from Adele, Taylor Swift, The Beatles, Queen, and Michael Jackson. The joyful swing of The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book had toes tapping and smiles all around, while the closing Pirates of the Caribbean delivered swashbuckling excitement. Clever arrangements and tight ensemble work kept the energy high throughout the night. With captivating solos, powerful harmonies, and a clear sense of joy from every performer, the evening was a triumphant celebration of the band’s legacy—honouring its rich musical past while pointing confidently towards the future.