Another success at The Edge Arts Centre: The Hound of the Baskervilles – A Radio Play Live on Stage

This innovative production by the Crime and Comedy Theatre Company offered a fresh take on the classic Sherlock Holmes mystery by presenting it as a radio drama, complete with on-stage sound effects and a studio setting. It proved to be a resounding success, thanks to a charismatic cast and a clever balance of suspense, wit, and theatrical flair.

At the heart of the production were two veteran performers: Colin Baker, commanding and sharp as Sherlock Holmes, and Terry Molloy, warm and engaging as the ever-faithful Dr Watson. Their chemistry and experience elevated the performance, drawing the audience into the story with ease. Dee Sadler and the supporting cast added poise and intrigue, while the live sound effects helped transport the audience from the safety of 221B Baker Street to the eerie mists of Dartmoor, allowing the audience’s imagination to fill in the gaps, much like in the golden age of radio.

The show’s format did not detract from the tension of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s gripping tale. In fact, it heightened it. The line between legend and reality blurred masterfully, and moments such as the haunting howl of the hound and the flickering candle on the moor were chillingly effective. The audience remained riveted throughout, responding with enthusiastic applause. As a tribute to the 120th anniversary of the original novel, this production was both a celebration of the timeless appeal of Holmes and a showcase of theatrical ingenuity – a truly memorable evening in Much Wenlock.