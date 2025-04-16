Egg-cellent work: Police officers clear hundreds of spilled eggs from road near Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police has highlighted the "egg-cellent" work of its officers who made Harley Bank safe after around 200 boxes of eggs had been left scattered across the roadway.

Officers arrived to a bizarre and unfamiliar sight, and it is unknown who the eggs belong to. But thanks to the officers the eggs were quickly whisked away and the road was cleared.

A humorous police announcement said: "Officers hatched a plan to remove boxes of eggs from a road in Shropshire earlier this morning.

Police have cleared hundreds of eggs from a road near Much Wenlock. Picture: West Mercia Police.

"It was no yolk when we received a call about 200 boxes of eggs on Harley Bank near Much Wenlock. Police scrambled to the area to clear the eggs and make the road safe.

"The operation went over-easy, and no one was left with egg on their face. No need for any egg-sercise for them later.

"We don’t know who the eggs belong to, but the Easter Bunny has confirmed that he is still all set to make his deliveries over the weekend.

"That's all for today, yolks."