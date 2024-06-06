'Work will be in three stages' County A road to be given the surface chippings treatment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Work is set to take place between June 17 and July 16 from Acklands Coppice to Homer Junction.

Shropshire Council says the work is currently programmed to take place as follows:

June 17 – 8am to 6pm. Road closure for stud removal and prep work

June 30 to July 3 and June 19 – 9.30am to 4pm. Road closure for surface dressing

July 10 to 16 (excluding weekends)- 9.30am to 4pm. Road Closure for white lining

While the road is closed a signed diversion will be in place, and access will be provided to residential properties and businesses within the work area.

Surface dressing map. Pic; Shropshire Council

The road will have an initial sweep within 24 hours of the new surface being laid, and the sweeper will return after seven days to remove any residual loose chippings.

For a detailed, interactive map and further information visit and search the One Network website.

The council says surface dressing is a quick, efficient and cost-effective way of preventing potholes, maintaining skid-resistance and waterproofing road surfaces. It forms a major part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme and is being carried out alongside other preventative and reactive maintenance work.

Almost 50 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this summer as part of Shropshire Council’s 2024 surface dressing programme – work that will play a key role in improving the county’s roads.

Signs will be erected in the road before work starts and the work will be completed as quickly as possible, they say.

During the work, access to the works area will be restricted to:

Essential highway personnel

Local residents who live within the road closure

Businesses located within the closure

Pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians

Emergency vehicles

Utility or public service vehicles when safe to do so

People are asked to ensure that vehicles are not parked on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on https://one.network/