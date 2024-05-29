"It's unacceptable" say police as they try to trace vandals who damaged town's public loo

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers say the gentleman's side of the toilets, in Queen Street, Much Wenlock, is "unacceptable" and they have been patrolling in the area during the evenings.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of the Broseley & Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The public toilets on Queen Street, Much Wenlock, has had windows and a door damaged by unidentified suspects.

"Sometime in the last few weeks, the windows and a door have been damaged to the gentlemen's public toilets.

"This criminal behaviour is unacceptable and Safer Neighbourhood Team Officers have been patrolling the area when on duty in the evenings."

Officers want any information on who may be responsible for this criminal damage, to contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on the team email bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org