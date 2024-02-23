Beekeeper sells jars of his Shropshire Day honey that came with a near-fatal sting

Dan Thomas represents Much Wenlock at Shropshire Council and has been keeping bees in the medieval town and extracting their honey for years.

He said as February 23 was both Shropshire Day and also the feast day of Saint Milburga - an 8th century Abbess of Wenlock Priory - he wanted to mark the occasion with jars of his locally produced honey.

The honey for sale at Much Wenlock's the Pig and Pie

But Dan, who has been stung many times by his bees, said that when he attempted to extract this latest batch, he was rushed to hospital by ambulance with "blue lights on" after one of the bees had stung him.

"I'd had my first allergic reaction," Dan said. "So I've now had to get a friend to help me extract the honey as I couldn't risk really getting stung again."

But the passionate beekeeper said his Much Wenlock Pure honey that he finally managed to extract was worth it as it had been produced from the nectar of wildflowers and rape seed crops blooming across the town.

Dan said: "It is a delicious fusion of local history and bee-keeping passion. As a beekeeper and councillor, I'm passionate about both honey and our county.

"Saint Milburga, a beloved abbess who played a significant role in Much Wenlock's history, and Shropshire Day, which celebrates our unique identity, are perfect inspirations for this special honey - she's a really underrated saint and I wanted to show that in the honey."

The honey is available to purchase for £4.50 a jar from Much Wenlock's the Pig and Pie, which is selling its own special pie and burger to commemorate the day.