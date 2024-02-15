Delight as problem pothole that wrecked two cars' tyres is finally repaired

The pothole on the A458 outside Severn Edge Vets in Much Wenlock is understood to have damaged at least two cars.

County councillor Dan Thomas said the hole had been reported to Shropshire Council several weeks ago, and he had "passed on his frustration" that the work had yet to be carried out.

Freshly laid tarmac had been laid by Thursday lunchtime

However, Councillor Thomas said today that the problem pothole was finally repaired by contractors from Shropshire Council this morning.