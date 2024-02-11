Casualty rescued from house fire in Much Wenlock

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to a home St Mary's Road where a person was trapped inside.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.14pm on Saturday, February 10, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'property fire persons reported' in Much Wenlock. One person rescued from property. Crews used positive pressure ventilation to ventilate property.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock. An operations officer was in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.