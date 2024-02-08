Body of blood-stained dog with broken neck dumped in ditch found in shocking discovery

A member of the public found the body of the lurcher-type - which is believed to have been dragged across hard ground - in a field near Much Wenlock, one mile between the B4368 and B4378, on Saturday, January 27.

The RSPCA has now launched an investigation after the matter was reported to West Mercia Police, which then contacted the animal charity.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Rachel Ward and Inspector Claire Davey took the body to a vets, and an examination showed that the red/tan dog had a broken neck and a fractured vertebrae.

Rachel said: “The vet is of the opinion that these injuries are non-accidental and it is very concerning that the dog was in such a state and then was dumped in a field. We don’t know if the dog was dead or alive when dumped.

“He had blood inside his mouth and a few scrapes on his body. Three of his paws were really deeply scuffed with chunks of skin missing, which the vet said was consistent with being dragged across hard ground.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that the last moments of this dog’s life were likely suffering in pain and fear. We are really keen to find out what happened to this dog and we’re urging anyone who knows anything at all to give us a call so we can look further into it.”

The RSPCA said the dog was unneutered and wearing a black collar, but had no tag and was not microchipped.

Anyone with information can call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01215169.