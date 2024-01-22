Latest Shropshire road closures: Sewage and electrical works among reason for roads being shut

Butts Road in Market Drayton closed from Tuesday this week to remain shut for 25 days for work to be done on a private sewer connection.

The alternative route is through Westland Road, Alexandra Road and Oakfield Road.

Traffic is also prohibited from using the High Street in Much Wenlock due to National Grid undertaking electrical works. Workers are putting in 16 joint holes in a modular pathway and doing 21 metres of trenching and asphalting.

The alternative route is through Wilmore Street, Sheinton Street, New Road and Smithfield Road.

The A489 between Churchstoke and Sarn is currently closed during the day for roadworks. The 9.30am to 4pm restriction for "pre-dressing and patching" works began on Monday, January 19 and was expect to run for nine days.