Firefighters from Much Wenlock were called to Longville in the Dale, near Much Wenlock, at 12.33pm on Friday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Road Traffic Collision was caused by two vehicles passing on a narrow lane resulting in one car riding the verge and landing on its side."

The fire crew made the vehicle safe by using small gear and their part in the incident was declared over at 12.59pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been asked for more information.