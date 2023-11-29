Teen dies in Much Wenlock after car hits a tree

The incident on the B4376 Barrow Street occurred just after 6pm on Tuesday evening, and saw the road closed by police for more than seven hours.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they sent two ambulances to the scene along with two paramedic officers. The Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford also attended the the scene as was a community first responder.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “On arrival, crews found one car had come off the road and crashed into a tree.

“The female passenger was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The male driver was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”