Shropshire countryside going to waste due to 'impassable footpaths' say villagers
Residents in a Shropshire village say there are unable to enjoy the "miles of green open spaces" and some of the UK's most stunning walks due to the poorly maintained public footpaths around the parish.
Villagers in Cressage say they feel "frustrated and limited" after a lack of maintenance by Shropshire Council and landowners has meant many of the country walk public rights of way around the village are now impassable.