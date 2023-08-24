Three fire engines sent to hedgerow and field blaze in Much Wenlock

The incident happened in Barrow Road at around 4pm.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.08pm on Thursday, August 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a 'fire in open' in Much Wenlock.
"Crews were mobilised after receiving a call stating that a field and hedgerow were alight. Crews extinguished the fire using four hose reel jets and the fogging unit on the incident support unit."
Resources were deployed from Much Wenlock and Telford Central fire stations. An operations officer was also in attendance.