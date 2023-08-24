Three fire engines sent to hedgerow and field blaze in Much Wenlock

The incident happened in Barrow Road at around 4pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.08pm on Thursday, August 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a 'fire in open' in Much Wenlock.

"Crews were mobilised after receiving a call stating that a field and hedgerow were alight. Crews extinguished the fire using four hose reel jets and the fogging unit on the incident support unit."