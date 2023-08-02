West Mercia Police's Andy Boardman remembered at service after death in line of duty

PC Andy Boardman

West Mercia PC Andy Boardman was among the fallen officers remembered at this year Care of Police Survivors (COPS) Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum on Sunday.

PC Boardman, 43, who served with West Mercia Police's Safer Neighbourhood Team for Broseley and Much Wenlock, was responding to an incident alongside paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service when he was taken ill and collapsed on April 11.

His widow, Luci, who is also a West Mercia Police officer, was at the COPS service along with Andy’s colleague and good friend Rob Seewoosaha, a West Mercia Police Federation workplace representative.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills represented West Mercia Police at the service and was among those to welcome a group of cyclists from the force who took part in the Police Unity Tour, a sponsored cycle ride undertaken by hundreds of officers from forces across England and Wales.

The ride covered a 200-mile route from the force to the arboretum, and the cyclists, who set off on Friday, wore a wristband dedicated to a fallen officer and a black armband in memory of Andy.

The West Mercia contingent also remembered Specials Chief Inspector Chris Smith who died last month.

The families of fallen officers were joined by officers of all ranks at the service, which included a roll of honour for all officers, including Andy, who have died since last year’s COPS remembrance service:

The service also included music from the West Midlands Police Band, songs from vocalist Diane Whylie and an address from Gill Marshall, the COPS national president.