Colourful end of term for Much Wenlock primary school pupils

Charlie Chambers leads the field at the Much Wenlock Primary School colour run

Much Wenlock Primary School in Racecourse Road, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, wanted to do something new to make the end of the school year.

On the last day of term on Friday, the whole school took part in a colour run, with parents invited to get involved.

The event saw pupils brave a queue of people in the school field who threw coloured powder at the children as they make a dash through the line.

The colourful spectacle was then followed by an "end of year mingle" with pupils and parents.

Teacher, Clare Coulson-Joy, said: "It was a brilliant afternoon. The entire school took part and all the parents. Admittedly there is now paint all over the field and playground but it was a lot of fun. I imagine there is going to be a lot of dirty bathwater tonight but everyone seemed to have a great time.