Colourful end of term for Much Wenlock primary school pupils

By Richard WilliamsMuch WenlockPublished:

A Shropshire school has begun what it hopes will be a long-standing end of year tradition by holding its first colour run.

Charlie Chambers leads the field at the Much Wenlock Primary School colour run
Charlie Chambers leads the field at the Much Wenlock Primary School colour run

Much Wenlock Primary School in Racecourse Road, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, wanted to do something new to make the end of the school year.

On the last day of term on Friday, the whole school took part in a colour run, with parents invited to get involved.

The event saw pupils brave a queue of people in the school field who threw coloured powder at the children as they make a dash through the line.

The colourful spectacle was then followed by an "end of year mingle" with pupils and parents.

Teacher, Clare Coulson-Joy, said: "It was a brilliant afternoon. The entire school took part and all the parents. Admittedly there is now paint all over the field and playground but it was a lot of fun. I imagine there is going to be a lot of dirty bathwater tonight but everyone seemed to have a great time.

"We will be doing it all again next year."

Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News