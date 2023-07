Four fire engines were sent to the aircraft fire in Much Wenlock

The incident occurred at around 5.14pm on Wednesday in Hughley.

Four fire engines were despatched to the scene from Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock and Wellington, including the Incident Command Unit and Pinzgauer (all-terrain vehicle). Operations and Hazmat officers were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for SFRS: "One private light aircraft was 80 per cent destroyed by fire after landing.