Police say no injuries or arrests after crash involving car and school bus

Police were called to the incident this morning

No children, or adults, were injured in the incident, which involved a silver Ford vehicle, and a school bus carrying children from the John Wilkinson Primary School in Broseley.

The children had been on their way to a swimming lesson at William Brookes School at the time of the crash – around 9.50am – on an unclassified road off the B4376.

John Wilkinson Primary School said that a first-aider had immediately checked over the children following the incident, with parents then being contacted to let them know what had happened.

Police attended and confirmed there were no injuries or arrests, with a replacement bus being sent out to return the pupils to their school.

The school said parents had been contacted when the pupils were back at the school.

An image being shared by parents appeared to show the silver Ford on its side in front of the bus.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We were called shortly after 9.50am this morning following a collision between a coach and a car on an unnamed road just off the B4376 near Much Wenlock.