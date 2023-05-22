Appeal after BMW reported 'repeatedly' driving around town in 'anti-social manner'

By Megan Jones

Police are seeking witnesses after a car has been spotted repeatedly driving in an 'anti-social manner'.

Officers in Much Wenlock are looking for witnesses after a black BMW has been reportedly driving around the town in an anti-social manner.

The vehicle, police say, is owned and driven by a local man.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard said in a neighbourhood alert: "We have been informed that there is a car being repeatedly driven in an anti-social manner around the town, a black BMW, that is owned and driven by a local man.

"Anti-social driving can be tackled in a number of ways, depending on the circumstances.

"The usual method is to issue a Section 59 warning notice to the driver concerned, however, the police need witness accounts to be able to issue such a notice."

Police are asking anyone able to assist in providing a witness statement to contact the safer neighbourhood team using the email bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk

Anti-social driving can also be reported online at westmercia.police.uk or anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

