Appeal after BMW reported 'repeatedly' driving around town in 'anti-social manner'

Police are seeking witnesses after a car has been spotted repeatedly driving in an 'anti-social manner'

Officers in Much Wenlock are looking for witnesses after a black BMW has been reportedly driving around the town in an anti-social manner.

The vehicle, police say, is owned and driven by a local man.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard said in a neighbourhood alert: "We have been informed that there is a car being repeatedly driven in an anti-social manner around the town, a black BMW, that is owned and driven by a local man.

"Anti-social driving can be tackled in a number of ways, depending on the circumstances.

"The usual method is to issue a Section 59 warning notice to the driver concerned, however, the police need witness accounts to be able to issue such a notice."

Police are asking anyone able to assist in providing a witness statement to contact the safer neighbourhood team using the email bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk