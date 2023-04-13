Notification Settings

Deputy Lieutenant joins Olympian Society for tree planting

By Richard Williams

A Shropshire organisation that helped found the modern Olympics, has planted a tree as part of an initiative launched for the late Queen's jubilee.

Deputy Lieutenant, Claire Brentnall plants the oak sapling

The Wenlock Olympian Society were joined by Deputy Lieutenant, Claire Brentnall for the tree-planting ceremony at the end of last month, which was arranged as part of the Green Canopy initiative.

The Green Canopy scheme was launched to create a living legacy of over a million trees planted throughout the Queen's Jubilee year, but the scheme was extended until the end of March this year following Her Majesty's death.

The oak sapling was planted at the northern end of the Gaskell Field between the bowling green and Windmill Hill on March 25.

Joining the Deputy Lord Lieutenant and the Much Wenlock Olympian Society - who have been running its Olympian Games since 1850 that are said to have inspired the founding of the modern Olympic Games - were Bridgnorth Mayor, Karen Sawbridge, and a selection of town councillors.

But the tree-planting didn't go necessarily as planned.

First responders had to be called when the cage covering the oak sapling hit one of the men planting the tree on the bridge of the nose, which required minor medical intervention.

The annual Much Wenlock Olympian Games are due to start on July 2 at William Brookes School. It follows a month-long arts festival organised by the group that finished earlier this month.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

