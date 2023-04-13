Deputy Lieutenant joins Olympian Society for tree planting

Deputy Lieutenant, Claire Brentnall plants the oak sapling

The Wenlock Olympian Society were joined by Deputy Lieutenant, Claire Brentnall for the tree-planting ceremony at the end of last month, which was arranged as part of the Green Canopy initiative.

The Green Canopy scheme was launched to create a living legacy of over a million trees planted throughout the Queen's Jubilee year, but the scheme was extended until the end of March this year following Her Majesty's death.

The oak sapling was planted at the northern end of the Gaskell Field between the bowling green and Windmill Hill on March 25.

Joining the Deputy Lord Lieutenant and the Much Wenlock Olympian Society - who have been running its Olympian Games since 1850 that are said to have inspired the founding of the modern Olympic Games - were Bridgnorth Mayor, Karen Sawbridge, and a selection of town councillors.

But the tree-planting didn't go necessarily as planned.

First responders had to be called when the cage covering the oak sapling hit one of the men planting the tree on the bridge of the nose, which required minor medical intervention.