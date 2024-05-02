Windmill Hill declared a local nature reserve

Much Wenlock Town Council made the declaration to make Windmill Hill an LNR in a meeting last month using powers delegated by Shropshire Council and in accordance with the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949.

The Town Council has now entered into an agreement with the landowner and the Much Wenlock Windmill Trust to manage Windmill Hill as a nature reserve for conservation and recreational purposes.

The windmill on the hill provides an iconic landmark above the town for local residents. It also sits on top of a species rich limestone grassland which has great importance for wildlife and biodiversity. The hill has not been subject to the use of pesticides, meaning that the ground here holds hundreds of native wildflower seeds which come to fruition in a beautiful display each summer.

The new designated LNR area extends to about 2.83 hectares (seven acres) and is freely accessible to the general public.

Councillor David Fenwick, Mayor said: “The declaration will help to protect the wonderful natural habitat on Windmill Hill. The Town Council is delighted to be working with the Windmill Trust, whose members will continue to manage the site for the benefit of wildlife and the enjoyment of visitors.”

Jo Jukes, local resident and member of the Much Wenlock Windmill Trust, said: “Gaining designated nature reserve status offers greater protection for the future of this exceptional site, not just for local residents of Much Wenlock but also in welcoming visitors to witness the beauty and rarity of the wildflowers on this site. This really is a gain for nature, wildlife and humans alike.”