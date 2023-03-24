Practice pays off for fire crews called to busy night

The vehicle in Brockton after it had hit a wall

On Thursday , crews from Much Wenlock Fire Station were called to two road crashes in the town.

In the first, a fire engine was called out around 4.20pm after a driver had hit a wall in Brockton.

There were no reports of serious injury but fire crews had to make the vehicle, believed to be a Mazda sports car, safe.

An hour and a half later, fire crews were called to another RTC in Brockton at around 6pm after a 4X4 had overturned. The fire service was assisted by the police, who temporarily closed the road, as well as colleagues from Bridgnorth Fire Station.

Fire crews released a casualty from the car, who was handed over to ambulance crews.

No details have yet emerged as to the welfare of the occupant of the car.

However, the two incidents occurred just a day after fire crews at Much Wenlock had been rehearsing road traffic incidents at the fire station, where they used a variety of tools and equipment on donated vehicles.