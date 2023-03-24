Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Care home providing 'safe and well-led service' celebrates following good inspection

By Richard WilliamsMuch WenlockPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A Shropshire care home has been praised for operating a "safe and well-led service" following a recent government inspection.

Wheatlands care home in Much Wenlock
Wheatlands care home in Much Wenlock

Wheatlands Care Home in Much Wenlock was given an overall 'good' rating by inspectors of the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC inspected the home in November last year and found that residents received good quality care from a motivated team that had good staff morale.

The inspector's report found that residents of Wheatlands were happy with the care they received, felt safe, and well cared for.

One resident told inspectors: “It’s lovely here and the staff are lovely too.”

The report said staffing levels were good at the home and that the team worked closely with other healthcare professionals to achieve good outcomes for its residents.

The report also heard from staff members who praised the working environment.

Lea-Ann Littler, General Manager at Wheatlands said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Wheatlands has retained its ‘Good’ rating following the CQC’s most recent inspection.

"It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised.

"It has been difficult for everyone in the care sector to get through the last few years but we have all pulled together as a team and everyone has worked incredibly hard.”

Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Health
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News