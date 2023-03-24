Care home providing 'safe and well-led service' celebrates following good inspection

Wheatlands care home in Much Wenlock

Wheatlands Care Home in Much Wenlock was given an overall 'good' rating by inspectors of the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC inspected the home in November last year and found that residents received good quality care from a motivated team that had good staff morale.

The inspector's report found that residents of Wheatlands were happy with the care they received, felt safe, and well cared for.

One resident told inspectors: “It’s lovely here and the staff are lovely too.”

The report said staffing levels were good at the home and that the team worked closely with other healthcare professionals to achieve good outcomes for its residents.

The report also heard from staff members who praised the working environment.

Lea-Ann Littler, General Manager at Wheatlands said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Wheatlands has retained its ‘Good’ rating following the CQC’s most recent inspection.

"It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised.