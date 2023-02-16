Missing person found safe and sound by family in Shropshire

Officers from Broseley and Wenlock's safer neighbourhood team were called out in the search for in Broseley.
The spokesman said: "Officers from the team were deployed to assist in the search for a missing vulnerable person in Broseley, thankfully the person was found by family, safe and well."
