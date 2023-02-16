Missing person found safe and sound by family in Shropshire

Picture: Broseley & Wenlock Police

Officers from Broseley and Wenlock's safer neighbourhood team were called out in the search for in Broseley.

A spokesman for Broseley &Wenlock SNT said thankfully the person was found by family and they were safe and well.

The spokesman said: "Officers from the team were deployed to assist in the search for a missing vulnerable person in Broseley, thankfully the person was found by family, safe and well."