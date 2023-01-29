Shropshire neighbours win £90,000 on Postcode Lottery

Judie McCourt of the People's Postcode Lottery

The lucky neighbours won £30,000 each when TF13 6NL was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday.

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous, but the prize will be paid into their bank account.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What a great way to end the week for our three winners in Homer! A massive congratulations to each of them. I hope they all enjoy celebrating the win and have lots of fun spending the money.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes.