Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire neighbours win £90,000 on Postcode Lottery

By Eleanor LawsonMuch WenlockPublished: Comments

Three neighbours in Homer, Shropshire, have ended the week in style after winning £90,000 all thanks to their postcode.

Judie McCourt of the People's Postcode Lottery
Judie McCourt of the People's Postcode Lottery

The lucky neighbours won £30,000 each when TF13 6NL was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday.

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous, but the prize will be paid into their bank account.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What a great way to end the week for our three winners in Homer! A massive congratulations to each of them. I hope they all enjoy celebrating the win and have lots of fun spending the money.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Animal Trust, which supports charities including Dogs Trust, PDSA and Guide Dogs.

Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News