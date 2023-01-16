Keeping fit has never been easier thanks to a range of classes

Church Stretton Leisure Centre

There is something for everybody, from those who feel unsteady on their feet or those who simply want to know how fit they really are for their age.

The information will be found by joining a free exercise taster being held from 9.30am on Wednesday February 22 at Bishops Castle Leisure Centre.

Over-60s classes also prove that it is never too late to start exercising and a specialised event will be starting soon, based on strength, conditioning and balance.

The 45-minute small group sessions are planned to cater for all abilities and classes will be held on Tuesdays at 11am at SpArC Bishops Castle and on Wednesdays at 11.15am at Church Stretton.

Fitness classes will be running throughout the week, excluding Sundays at Church Stretton Leisure Centre.

People can also start the day with an Early Bird Swim from Mondays to Fridays, from 6am to 8.15am, at a cost of £28.95 per month at Much Wenlock Leisure Centre.

The cost includes casual swims and unlimited fitness suite usage during community use times.

Atlantis Fun Splash sessions are held every Sunday from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, costing £6 for adults and £4 for juniors.

Birthday parties are also available to book at Much Wenlock Leisure Centre on Saturdays by calling 01952 727629.

For those wanting to step out onto Meole Brace Golf Course and tee off to fitness they can do so by calling 91743 364050 to book a slot between 8am and 6pm.

Exercise Referral Schemes are also on offer which involve a 12-week programme with an initial consultation, 12-week tailored classes and a final reassessment.

Specialised classes are held weekly and led by a qualified instructor.