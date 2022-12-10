Notification Settings

Emergency services dash to two vehicle crash in Much Wenlock

By David TooleyMuch WenlockPublished: Last Updated:

All three emergency services were scrambled to the scene of a two vehicle crash in Much Wenlock.

Shropshire Fire Service sent a response from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington to Shrewsbury Road in the town following reports of a crash involving persons trapped at 4.28pm on Saturday.

When they arrived they found an incident involved one van and one small hatchback and no persons were trapped.

A county fire and rescue service spokesman said: "Fire crews made vehicles safe. Police and ambulance in attendance."

Fire crews sent their incident stop message at 4.50pm.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked to comment.

News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

