Emergency services dash to two vehicle crash in Much Wenlock

Shropshire Fire Service sent a response from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington to Shrewsbury Road in the town following reports of a crash involving persons trapped at 4.28pm on Saturday.

When they arrived they found an incident involved one van and one small hatchback and no persons were trapped.

A county fire and rescue service spokesman said: "Fire crews made vehicles safe. Police and ambulance in attendance."

Fire crews sent their incident stop message at 4.50pm.