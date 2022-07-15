Notification Settings

'Incredibly special' - Grandmother who died in Much Wenlock road smash is named

By Nick HumphreysMuch WenlockPublished:

The family of an "incredibly special" grandmother have paid tribute after she died in a road smash last weekend.

Julia Walters
Julia Walters, aged 75, from Salisbury, died after the crash on the A458 Bridgnorth Road around 2pm on Sunday, July 10.

She was driving her blue Honda Jazz when she collided head on with a brown Skoda Octavia.

Tragically, she died from her injuries at the scene.

Her family said: "We would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during this difficult time.

"In particular, the emergency services, the people who helped at the scene and the fantastic support from the police.

"Julia was an incredibly special person.

"She was loved so much by her late husband, children and grandchildren and everyone who knew her.

"She has left us with a lifetime of beautiful, happy memories."

