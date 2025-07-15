Shropshire PCSO leaves 'massive boots to fill' as he steps down after nearly 20 years

Fellow police officers came together last week to celebrate the retirement of PCSO Mal Goddard, a member of the Broseley & Much Wenlock safer neighbourhood team for 19 years.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Police Station said: “A staple in his communities as the local officer for 19 years after a 22-year career in the British Army, Mal has served Queen, King and country for 41 years and leaves Bridgnorth police station this afternoon with a beaming smile, some cake, presents, a force shield from ACC Grant Wills and well wishes from colleagues from over the years.

“His exemplary commitment to public service is an example of dedication, honour and service and we wish Mal the very best for the future.

PCSO Goddard with the mayor

“To compliment PC Strangwood and PCSO Scott on the Broseley & Much Wenlock team, recruitment is underway to fill the massive boots that Mr Goddard leaves behind. Watch this space for further announcement.”

The SNT team

Earlier, to offer its thanks, Much Wenlock Town Council presented PCSO Goddard with The St. Milburga Award.

The award recognises individuals for their contributions to the community.

It was presented by Councillor Dan Thomas, Much Wenlock Mayor and Rev Matthew Stafford, in recognition of his outstanding commitment.