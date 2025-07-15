Cyclist injured after crash near the Wrekin with van that did not stop - police seeking driver

Officers said a cyclist was injured after he fell from his bike following a collision with a van yesterday (Monday, July 14).

It happened at around 11am in Eaton Constantine, a small village between Wellington and Much Wenlock.

The van, a black Ford Transit, did not stop following the collision.

Police are hoping to speak with the driver of this black Ford Transit. Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The cyclist fell from his bike causing injury. The driver of the van, who did not stop at the scene, might not have realised the collision occurred and is asked to get in contact with police."

Police are also asking any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who saw the van in the area in the time, to contact PC Nathan Thompson by emailing nathan.thompson@westmercia.police.uk