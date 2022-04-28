Volunteers need to help at Much Wenlock day centre

The Charity’s day centres open weekly around the county. They provide a weekly day out with transport and a hot meal, and social activities for older people who are on their own. Volunteers welcome members, engage in conversation, serve refreshments, and help with social activities.
Now the Charity is looking for volunteer helpers who can spare a few hours on Wednesdays from 10am to 2.30pm at the High Causeway Community Centre.
Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK STW, said: “The rural idyll can hide real loneliness, and our day centres are often a lifeline for isolated older people living in our region.
"If this sounds up your street, and you would like to make an older person’s day by becoming a volunteer, please call our volunteer recruitment service on 01743 233 123 ext 283 or email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk for further information and an application pack. If you would like to find out more about the role before making up your mind you could come along and meet the other volunteers and members of the day centre.”