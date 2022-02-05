School celebrates Good Ofsted report with a golden day in Bridgnorth

Children at St Leonard's with in front from left, Mrs Rose Patey, Foundation Governor, Mrs Kay Ferriday, Headteacher, Mrs Sarah Godden, CEO TrustEd Schools’ Partnership and Mrs Jane Ashling, Chair of Governors.

Headteacher Kay Ferriday said: “We are delighted to be graded ‘good’ again.

“We thought it would be fitting to give our pupils and staff a treat to celebrate the report when it was published and so we held a ‘golden’ activities afternoon.

“The children’s behaviour was ‘golden’ as always, hence our theme for the celebration.”

Osted found that the school’s leaders “have high expectations of pupils and want what is best for them’ and that the ‘high ambitions are realised through pupils’ good behaviour and successful achievement’.

Inspectors also noted that ‘pupils work hard and achieve well at this happy school’, leaders ‘make sure no pupils get left behind in their learning’ and staff are a ‘united team, that works collaboratively, encouraging and caring for each other’.

The Ofsted report states staff are vigilant with safeguarding ‘at the heart of the school’s work’ and the TrustEd Schools Partnership, of which St Leonard’s is a part, and the governing body ‘provide effective levels of support and challenge to leaders and staff’.

Jane Ashling, Chair of Governors, said: “On behalf of all the governors I would like to thank all the staff and pupils at St Leonard's for the part they played during the Ofsted Inspection.

“The Inspector acknowledges in her report what we see every day - that St Leonard's is a good school.

"We are so pleased to see this formally recognised.”

CEO of the TrustEd Schools’ Partnership, Sarah Godden, said: “We are thrilled for St Leonard’s community for this excellent endorsement of the high-quality education and care they offer their families.