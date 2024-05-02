Two charged with murder of 20-year-old man gunned down outside Telford gym

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tamba Momodu was fatally injured in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay on Tuesday October, 13 as he was going to the gym.

Two men have now been charged with murder as well as arson.

Deria Hassan, 32, of Octavia Court, Watford, and Mahamud Tarabi, also 32, of Scaraway Terrace, Glasgow, are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.