Businesses in Much Wenlock presented with awards for reducing use of plastic

By David TooleyMuch WenlockPublished:

Businesses in Much Wenlock have received high praise for reducing their use of plastic.

Pictured: Mayor Councillor Dan Thomas, Pippa Walker; Manor House B&B; deputy mayor Duncan White; Sam Beech, The Simple Life Unwrapped; Jacky Walter, Wenlock Plastic Free; Robyn Moore, Hair Gallery, and Philip Dunne MP
The Hair Gallery, The Simple Life Unwrapped, and Manor House Bed & Breakfast have received accolades from Surfers Against Sewage who have been working with South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne on his campaign to clean up our rivers.

Mr Dunne, who represents Ludlow, handed the awards out in Much Wenlock on Friday.

He was joined by Councillor Dan Thomas, the Much Wenlock mayor, the town's deputy mayor, Councillor Duncan White, and Jacky Walter from Wenlock Plastic Free in the ceremony.

Surfers Against Sewage has recognised each business as having plastic-free approved status.

Mr Dunne said: “We have all become much more aware of the damage plastic can do to our rivers and waterways, and as consumers, we can choose to support businesses that make a special effort to minimise the impact they have on the environment.

"So I commend the Hair Gallery, The Simple Life Unwrapped, and Manor House B&B in Much Wenlock, for taking such a proactive step, and congratulate them on securing this plastic-free recognition."

After presenting the awards Mr Dunne joined the mayor and his deputy in a routine meeting to discuss current issues affecting the town.

Mayor Dan Thomas, who is also Shropshire councillor for Much Wenlock, said: “I was delighted to be joined by Philip in recognising the hard work these local businesses have done to reduce their carbon footprint.

"All three are a credit to our wonderful town.”

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

