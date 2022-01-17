Shropshire cat home safe after being found 90 miles away in Brecon Beacons

Cleo went missing in November. Photo by Jodie Rhodes.

Cleo the cat went missing from Much Wenlock in November, only to turn up on Friday at a vets in Merthyr Tydfil.

Owner Jodie Rhodes explained: "She went missing on November 28, and obviously after all the social media was exhausted I had started to lose hope.

Then on Thursday I got a call from a number I didn't recognise asking if I was Jodie, and if I had a cat called Cleo. They had obviously scanned her microchip and all my details came up.

"I said yes, do you know where she is? They said yes she's been handed in to Victoria veterinary practice, which is in Merthyr Tydfil in south Wales.

"I nearly fell to the floor, I was just thinking how on earth has she travelled all that way to south Wales?"

Jodie arranged to go there that night and collect Cleo, so she and her friend Rachel went on a road trip of some four-and-a-half hours, and 168 miles in total.

Jodie added: "She recognised me straight away, we brought her home and its like she's never been away. She's back to being Queen bee of the house.

"Social media has just blown up with how lovely the story is, and about the importance of micro chipping."

It turned out that Cleo had been straying around a hotel in the Brecon Beacons called Nant Ddu Lodge, where the staff began leaving food out for her to gain her trust. Eventually she came in, and they were able to take her to the nearby vets in Merthyr Tydfil.

Jodie added: "They think she might have got there by a supermarket delivery. They pampered her, and gave her a great last night in Wales, and then took her to the vets.