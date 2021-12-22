Get on board with bakery to raise charity cash

Sam Kingsley at Wenlock Bakery will be donating 20p from each of their meal deals to the Friendly Transport System.

Wenlock Bakery in Barrow Street, Much Wenlock, which opened its doors last month, will be making donations from every meal deal sold to the Friendly Transport Service, a door-to-door car and minibus service for people living in the Much Wenlock, Broseley and Shifnal areas who don’t have their own transport.

Owner of Wenlock Bakery and Wenlock Smoothie, Deb Jones, said: "“The Friendly Transport Service is run by volunteers and provides an essential service for local people.

“We will be making donations from every meal deal sold – sandwich, crisps and drink – to the service and hope that our customers will help us support our fundraising effort.”