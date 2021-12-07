Notification Settings

Wildlife centre auction comes to an end

By Andrew RevillMuch WenlockPublished:

A fundraising auction for a Shropshire wildlife rescue centre has come to an end, raising just shy of £1000.

This drawing of a badger was auctioned
The Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre's Christmas auction began on Saturday, November 27 and ran for two weeks. It ended at 7pm on Sunday, December 5.

Prizes were donated by supporters of the centre, and included a formidable range of wildlife drawings, including a print of a picture by children's author Nick Butterworth, famous for his Percy the Park Keeper stories.

Deb Bolger of Cuan said: "It was a fantastic result, and we raised £985 for us so that we can continue our work to help sick, injured and orphaned wildlife within Shropshire and surrounding counties.

"Cuan has the best supporters ever, and we'd like to thank every single one of them with all our hearts for taking part in the auction of the year. We hope they are all very happy with their purchases.

"We'd also like to thank all the generous people out there who donated some outstanding prizes - some amazing pictures of badgers, foxes and hedgehogs were donated to us.

"We are very lucky to have the followers we have who care about wildlife."

