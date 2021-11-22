Ukuleles raise £806 for Children in Need

A Shropshire ukulele band has raised £806 for Children in Need after just one afternoon's work for the charity last Friday.

Bridgnorth Ukulele Club Band in Much Wenlock last Friday

Bridgnorth Ukulele Club Band gathered on Much Wenlock's high street last Friday to play their repertoire for residents and passing shoppers and motorists.

Malcolm Hill of the band said: "The total we raised is a great testament to the generosity of the citizens of Much Wenlock.

"People were very generous and they were happy to stand and listen to us, even the people in their cars who stopped on the street and rolled down their windows to listen.

"£806 is not to be sniffed at."

The band's usual chosen charity is Cancer Research UK, and over the years the band has raised in the region of £30,000 for it.

This video shows the band's rendition of End of the Line by The Travelling Wilburys.

