Inquests open into tragic Shropshire road crash deaths of mother and her eight-year-old son

Assistant Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin coroner Joanne Lees took the unusual step of releasing the causes of the deaths of Aisling Wilson, 51, and her eight year old son, Oisin Eric Andrew Wilson.

Mrs Lees gave her "most sincere condolences to the family" who lived at Leighton, not far from the scene of the crash on the A458 near Cressage on November 2.

Coroners don't usually reveal the causes of deaths at the opening of inquests but Mrs Lees said there was no doubt from the evidence in front of her.

Driver Mrs Wilson, an Irish-born company director, had died of her injuries at the scene of the head on collision on the Cressage to Harley road at 3.30pm. They had been driving from the Bridgnorth direction.

Mrs Wilson's son had been sitting in the rear seat in the accident and he was flown to Birmingham Children's Hospital by air ambulance. But he died at the hospital from multiple injuries due to the road traffic collision.

The identities of both of the deceased were confirmed by father and husband Matthew Wilson.

Mrs Lees said she was satisfied that she had enough evidence to adjourn and hold a full inquest into the deaths on March 8, 2022.

"Police are continuing their investigation," said Mrs Lees concluding the opening of the inquest at Shirehall in Shrewsbury. "My most sincere condolences go to the family."

West Mercia Police are appealing for information after the collision where a red Honda CR-V collided head-on with a gold Toyota Hi-Lux.

The road was closed while officers, West Midlands Ambulance and Shropshire Fire and Rescue services attended the scene.

The road reopened around 10pm.

Officers wish to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the cars being driven in the area around that time.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident or the cars on dash cam.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 415 of 2 November.

Two men also suffered serious injuries. One was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and another to Stoke University Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman had said after the crash: “A woman from one of the vehicles was found in a critical condition. Staff worked quickly to administer advanced trauma care at the scene, but sadly despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed deceased on scene.