Woman, 51, and boy, eight, killed in head-on Shropshire crash

Air ambulance

A 51-year-old woman died at the scene on Tuesday evening and a boy who was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital also died.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said efforts were made to save the woman and the boy but nothing could be done to save them.

Two men also suffered serious injuries. One was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and another to Stoke University Hospital.

Police officers are appealing for information into the incident at around 3.30pm where a red Honda CR-V collided head-on with a gold Toyota Hi-Lux between Cressage and Harley Bank.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the cars being driven in the area around that time. The road was closed until 10pm while officers, West Midlands Ambulance and Shropshire Fire and Rescue services attended the scene.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident or the cars on dash cam.

Anyone with any information is asked to visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 415 of 2 November.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by the police at 3:39pm.

Due to the nature of the collision, multiple resources were sent to the scene including four land ambulances, two Midlands Air Ambulances, four paramedic officers and a senior paramedic officer.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene of the RTC to find four patients who required treatment.

“A woman from one of the vehicles was found in a critical condition.

"Staff worked quickly to administer advanced trauma care at the scene, but sadly despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save her, and she was confirmed deceased on scene.

“A boy, who was also found to be in a critical condition from the collision was given advanced trauma care at the scene and was conveyed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital via air ambulance, with treatment continuing en route.

"However sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts nothing could be done to save the child and he was also confirmed deceased.

“The third patient, a man, was found in a serious condition and was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital via air ambulance also.